x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Four people shot, one dead after shooting in Prince George's County

No suspect information is available at this time.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a shooting left three people injured and one dead in Prince George's County.

According to Prince George's County Police Spokesperson Corporal Marsh, the shooting happened in the 9900 block of Good Luck Road just before 4 p.m. 

Four people were hit in the shooting, one of those people has died. Police have not said how badly injured the other three unidentified victims were in the shooting. 

No suspect information is available at this time. 

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available. 

READ NEXT: 

WATCH NEXT: Hospitals facing blood shortage as Red Cross calls for donors

Some hospitals are so low on blood they're only a day away from running out, the Red Cross says.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

'He was a wonderful dad' | Man shot dead while driving 3 kids, girlfriend on Christmas Eve in Prince George's County