Four people shot, one dead after shooting in Prince George's County

No suspect information is available at this time.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a shooting left three people injured and one dead in Prince George's County.

According to Prince George's County Police Spokesperson Corporal Marsh, the shooting happened in the 9900 block of Good Luck Road just before 4 p.m.

Four people were hit in the shooting, one of those people has died. Police have not said how badly injured the other three unidentified victims were in the shooting.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

