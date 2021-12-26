Suspect found dead after shooting at Frederick County rest stop

Police say the suspect fled the scene before police arrival but was located a short time later deceased.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. — Four people were hospitalized after a shooting Sunday morning in Fredrick County, Virginia.

Virginia State Police say they responded to the rest area on I-81 near mile marker 320 around 9:30 a.m. for calls of a shooting.

Once on scene, police determined the shooting occurred as a result of a domestic situation.

Three victims were transported by ambulance to nearby hospitals while a fourth was flown by medivac to Fairfax Inova Hospital.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Investigators quickly obtained suspect information and began their search to locate the suspect.

A short time later, Virginia State Police say they located the suspect dead in Frederick. No other information was immediately available.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is assisting state police with any leads regarding the situation.

The southbound rest area was closed to the public while state police are on-scene conducting the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 540-829-7766 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.