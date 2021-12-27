Man killed at Frederick County restaurant following dispute

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after a dispute at a Frederick County restaurant Sunday night.
Officers with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office say they were called to the 100 block of Routzahn's Way around 7:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Preliminary investigations revealed a male and a female got into an altercation inside the restaurant where the incident occurred.
Police say the victim, Jaion Antonio Penamon, attempted to intervene and was shot in the vestibule area of the restaurant. He was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Frederick County Sheriff's Office along with Maryland State Police and Brunswick Police Department quickly determined a person of interest in the case.
Police have taken that individual in custody but have not yet identified him pending an arrest is made and charges are filed.
This is still an active and ongoing investigation and FPD is requesting anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information regarding the incident contact Det. Jones at 240-674-7058 or KJones@frederickmdpolice.org. Callers may also remain anonymous and contact the Frederick Police Department’s Crime Tip Line at 301-600-TIPS (8477).
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.