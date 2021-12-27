Man killed at Frederick County restaurant following dispute

Police say the victim was trying to intervene in a dispute between a man and woman when he was shot multiple times.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after a dispute at a Frederick County restaurant Sunday night.

Officers with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office say they were called to the 100 block of Routzahn's Way around 7:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Preliminary investigations revealed a male and a female got into an altercation inside the restaurant where the incident occurred.

Police say the victim, Jaion Antonio Penamon, attempted to intervene and was shot in the vestibule area of the restaurant. He was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office along with Maryland State Police and Brunswick Police Department quickly determined a person of interest in the case.

There is significant police presence on the area of the 100 Block of Routzahn’s Way investigating a homicide that occurred this evening. We are asking the public to avoid the area while we conduct our investigation. pic.twitter.com/zcdHZrJyEw — Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) December 27, 2021

Police have taken that individual in custody but have not yet identified him pending an arrest is made and charges are filed.