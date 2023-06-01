x
Police: Juvenile shot, killed in Northeast DC

As of Jan. 6, there has been a total of three homicides across the District, according to police, this incident marks number four for the year.

WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department are searching for answers after a boy was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. early Saturday morning.

Police responded to Quincy Street Northeast, off of Michigan Avenue Northeast, just before 4 a.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, a juvenile boy was found shot and suffering from injuries. 

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for the injuries, but unfortunately he was pronounced dead. The police department say they are currently looking for two juvenile boys as persons of interest in the homicide case.

No identifying factors have been released regarding the persons of interest, this includes their age ranges, height, or any clothes they might of been wearing at the time of the incident. The victim in the case has also not been identified. 

As of Jan. 6, there has been a total of three homicides across the District, according to police, this incident marks number four for the year and month of January.

This is a developing story. WUSA9 is working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom. 

