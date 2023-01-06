Woodbridge man pleads guilty to selling narcotics to 14-year-old who later suffered deadly overdose

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Woodbridge man is set to serve a prison sentence after pleading guilty to selling narcotics to a 14-year-old on Thursday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).
Court documents stated that 21-year-old Latae'veion Woods sold pills, said to be Percocet, to the teenager in April 2022. The 14-year-old died of a fentanyl overdose around five days after the sell.
After the death, officers found a clear plastic baggie containing four blue pills with markings consistent with 30 milligram Percocet pills in the 14-year-old's pants. Through further analysis, officers were able to confirm that the pills actually contained fentanyl.
Officers also discovered text messages on the teen's phone which shows that Woods gave him pills on multiple occasions during March and April of 2022. The messages also explained to the teen how to redistribute the pills and resell them for a specific amount of money.
According to the DOJ, messages were also found that Woods offered to sell the teen a firearm, specifically a Glock 19 or Glock 48 semiautomatic handgun. Through a search warrant, authorities were able to locate and seize a Glock 48 handgun and a Glock-style semi-automatic “ghost” gun at Woods' home.
Woods pleaded guilty to distributing a Schedule II controlled substance to a person under age 21, the DOJ said. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 14. He faces a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of one year and a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.
