Woodbridge man pleads guilty to selling narcotics to 14-year-old who later suffered deadly overdose

Text messages were found which linked the teen to the man. No other messages were found to suggest the teen would have access to the drug otherwise.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Woodbridge man is set to serve a prison sentence after pleading guilty to selling narcotics to a 14-year-old on Thursday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Court documents stated that 21-year-old Latae'veion Woods sold pills, said to be Percocet, to the teenager in April 2022. The 14-year-old died of a fentanyl overdose around five days after the sell.

After the death, officers found a clear plastic baggie containing four blue pills with markings consistent with 30 milligram Percocet pills in the 14-year-old's pants. Through further analysis, officers were able to confirm that the pills actually contained fentanyl.

Officers also discovered text messages on the teen's phone which shows that Woods gave him pills on multiple occasions during March and April of 2022. The messages also explained to the teen how to redistribute the pills and resell them for a specific amount of money.

According to the DOJ, messages were also found that Woods offered to sell the teen a firearm, specifically a Glock 19 or Glock 48 semiautomatic handgun. Through a search warrant, authorities were able to locate and seize a Glock 48 handgun and a Glock-style semi-automatic “ghost” gun at Woods' home.