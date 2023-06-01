x
DC

Suitland man arrested for deadly shooting of DC teen in 2019

Police arrested the suspect in the case on Jan. 6 of 2023.

WASHINGTON — After an over two-year investigation, officers with the Metropolitan Police Department have made an arrest in the deadly Southeast D.C. shooting of a 16-year-old.

On Sept. 10, 2019, around 12:12 a.m., officers heard gunshots in the area of 24th Place Southeast, off of Irving Street Southeast, just minutes away from the 7th District's police station. This led officers on a search of the area until they found a teenager suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene and transported the teen, later identified as 16-year-old Steffen Brathwaite, of Southeast, D.C., to a local hospital. He was treated for his life-threatening injuries, but unfortunately later was pronounced dead.

After a continued investigation, officers with the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force followed through on a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant on Jan. 6, 2023 for 22-year-old Bernard Eddy, of Suitland, MD. Police said he was taken to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with first degree murder while armed.

  

