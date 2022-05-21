Police identify man fatally shot Friday in Southeast DC

Cedric Williams, 34, was found showing no signs of life after being shot in Southeast D.C., police say.

Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating the homicide of a 34-year-old man that occurred in Southeast D.C.

Police identified the man killed as Cedric Williams of Southeast, DC.

On Friday, May 20, officers from the Seventh District were called to the intersection of Poplar Street and Oak Drive, Southeast D.C., for reports of a shooting.

Police say a man, identified as Williams, was found suffering at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

Shortly after, D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services arrived at the location and reported that Williams did not show any signs of life, police say.

His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

MPD is asking anyone with information about the man's death to dial 202-727-9099.

Police are reminding members of the community that anyone who has information about the incident that could lead to an arrest or conviction could receive an award of up to $25,000.