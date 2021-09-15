Woman shot in back by stray bullet in Southeast DC, police say

Police said 21 shots were reported in the area Tuesday night.

WASHINGTON — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in the back. Metropolitan Police Department officers said she was hit by a stray bullet in a second story room in her home.

ShotSpotter technology alerted officers to 21 rounds heard in the area of the 2300 block of 16th Street in Southeast D.C. around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Patrol units canvassed the area Tuesday and found the woman in her home. She was conscious and breathing and taken to an area hospital, where she is in stable condition, according to police.

MPD patrol officers found six shell casings on Butler Street, Southeast, police said.

An investigation is still ongoing. Police have not made any arrests in this case or released any information about possible suspects.