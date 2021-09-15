x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Woman shot in back by stray bullet in Southeast DC, police say

Police said 21 shots were reported in the area Tuesday night.

WASHINGTON — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in the back. Metropolitan Police Department officers said she was hit by a stray bullet in a second story room in her home.

ShotSpotter technology alerted officers to 21 rounds heard in the area of the 2300 block of 16th Street in Southeast D.C. around 11 p.m. Tuesday. 

Patrol units canvassed the area Tuesday and found the woman in her home. She was conscious and breathing and taken to an area hospital, where she is in stable condition, according to police.

MPD patrol officers found six shell casings on Butler Street, Southeast, police said. 

An investigation is still ongoing. Police have not made any arrests in this case or released any information about possible suspects.

Anyone who may have information should contact police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

RELATED: Man found lying in the street shot three times, DC homicide detectives investigating

RELATED: Gunshot tracking technology company opens office in DC to help police curb crime

RELATED: DC man shot, killed days after his birthday, family says

RELATED: 'You take it day-by-day' | Assaulted USCP Officer Harry Dunn talks healing after Jan. 6, preparation for Saturday alt-right rally

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.