Police investigate shooting at carnival at Gar-Field High in Woodbridge

At least one person was shot at Kiwanis Karnival at Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge Friday night.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — The Prince William County Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday night at Gar-Field High School.

Police say at least one person is suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

A tweet from PWCPD at 9:50 p.m. Friday says, "One victim with gunshot wound being flown out."

Police tweeted that the age of the victim is unknown. Officers are on the scene investigating.

A carnival, called the "Kiwanis Karnival" was scheduled at the high school from 5 to 11 p.m., featuring rides, games and food.

Woodbridge Kiwanis Club, a chapter of Kiwanis International, sponsors the carnival which was scheduled to take place from April 13 through April 17. This week was spring break for Prince William County Public Schools.

The proceeds from the carnival go to Prince William County organizations like the Special Olympics, the Boys and Girls Club, Woodbridge Senior Citizens Center, Action in Community Through Service and Salvation Army.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.