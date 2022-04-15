x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police investigate shooting at carnival at Gar-Field High in Woodbridge

At least one person was shot at Kiwanis Karnival at Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge Friday night.

More Videos

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — The Prince William County Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday night at Gar-Field High School. 

Police say at least one person is suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

A tweet from PWCPD at 9:50 p.m. Friday says, "One victim with gunshot wound being flown out."

Police tweeted that the age of the victim is unknown. Officers are on the scene investigating. 

A carnival, called the "Kiwanis Karnival" was scheduled at the high school from 5 to 11 p.m., featuring rides, games and food.

Woodbridge Kiwanis Club, a chapter of Kiwanis International, sponsors the carnival which was scheduled to take place from April 13 through April 17. This week was spring break for Prince William County Public Schools.

The proceeds from the carnival go to Prince William County organizations like the Special Olympics, the Boys and Girls Club, Woodbridge Senior Citizens Center, Action in Community Through Service and Salvation Army.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available. 

RELATED: Police: School employee in Woodbridge charged with sexually assaulting 8-year-olds

RELATED: 62-year-old DC man killed in early morning shooting in SE

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.