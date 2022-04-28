Teen arrested for shooting death of 16-year-old DeShawn Francis

Detectives arrested 17-year-old Eugene Williams Thursday, more than two months after Francis was shot and killed.

WASHINGTON — Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the shooting death of 16-year-old DeShawn Francis.

Francis was found shot in a parked car in the Unit block of Chesapeake Street just after 8 p.m. on Feb. 11, 2022. Officers say he was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A "Shot Spotter," which is a device used by police to catch the sound of gunfire, caught 19 rounds being fired in the area, according to a police report.

Williams has been charged as an adult with First Degree Murder while Armed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099 or send an anonymous tip to the department's text tip line at 50411.

