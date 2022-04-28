x
Crime

Teen arrested for shooting death of 16-year-old DeShawn Francis

Detectives arrested 17-year-old Eugene Williams Thursday, more than two months after Francis was shot and killed.

WASHINGTON — Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the shooting death of 16-year-old DeShawn Francis

Francis was found shot in a parked car in the Unit block of Chesapeake Street just after 8 p.m. on Feb. 11, 2022. Officers say he was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries. 

A "Shot Spotter," which is a device used by police to catch the sound of gunfire, caught 19 rounds being fired in the area, according to a police report.

Detectives arrested 17-year-old Eugene Williams Thursday, more than two months after Francis was shot and killed.

Williams has been charged as an adult with First Degree Murder while Armed. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099 or send an anonymous tip to the department's text tip line at 50411. 

