Police ask for public's help locating critically missing DC teen

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a critically missing teen who was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 11.
According to police, 15-year-old Dante Eley's last known location was on 24th Street Northeast, nearby E Street Northeast, in the Northeast area of D.C. around 2:45 p.m. He was reported missing on Sept. 16.
Eley has been described as 6'7" tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black sweatpants and red, white and blue crocs. Police say he may also be carrying a black and blue duffle bag.
Anyone who has any information about this case should call the police department (202) 727-9099 or text 5041, or the Youth and Family Services Division at (202) 576-6768. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
