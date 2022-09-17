Police ask for public's help locating critically missing DC teen

Anyone who has any information about this missing person case should call the police department.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a critically missing teen who was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 11.

According to police, 15-year-old Dante Eley's last known location was on 24th Street Northeast, nearby E Street Northeast, in the Northeast area of D.C. around 2:45 p.m. He was reported missing on Sept. 16.

Eley has been described as 6'7" tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black sweatpants and red, white and blue crocs. Police say he may also be carrying a black and blue duffle bag.

Critical #MissingPerson 15-year-old Dante Eley , who was last seen in the 500 block of 24th Street , NE, on Sunday, September 11, 2022.



This incident was reported on Friday, September 16th, 2022.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/wy15UOY4Va — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 17, 2022

Anyone who has any information about this case should call the police department (202) 727-9099 or text 5041, or the Youth and Family Services Division at (202) 576-6768. Tipsters can remain anonymous.