Another busload of migrants dropped off at Naval Observatory

About 50 migrants were on the bus, according to an organizer from a mutual aid group who was at the scene Saturday morning.

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The image and video above are from a separate drop-off earlier this week.

Another busload of migrants brought in from Texas were dropped off in front of the Naval Observatory around 7 a.m. on Saturday.

There were around 50 immigrants on the bus, including children, according to an organizer from the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network.

The organizer said that many of the migrants appeared to be from Venezuela and added that she currently does not know how many of the migrants plan to stay in the DMV and how many had plans to continue onward to different cities.

This comes more than a week after Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency and created a new governmental task force in response to the busloads of migrants coming to the District from Texas and Arizona.

Bowser said that she was allocating $10 million to build the new Office of Migrant Support, which she added will be partially reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The time-limited emergency will also give Bowser more power and flexibility to direct the mobilization of people and resources to help migrants who choose to stay in D.C.

The video embed is from a similar event earlier this week

“We’re putting in place a framework that would allow us to have a coordinated response with our partners,” Bowser said. “This will include a program to meet all buses, and given that most people will move on, our primary focus is to make sure we have a humane, efficient, welcome process that will allow people to move on to their final destination.”

The mayor emphasized that while D.C. would step up to the cause, the nationwide migrant crisis goes beyond her political powers, and she called on the federal government to fix a broken immigration system.

"What we need in this country is for Congress to do its job and fix this immigration system," she said. "We have millions of people in this country who don't have the means to take care of themselves," she said last week.