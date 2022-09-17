Football operations temporarily suspended at Gaithersburg, Northwest high schools after large fight during game

MCPS and both schools agreed all football operations at the two schools would be suspended temporarily to assist in the ongoing investigation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) suspended football operations temporarily at Northwest and Gaithersburg high schools after a fight broke out on the field between players.

On Sept. 16, a fight erupted during a football game at Gaithersburg High School, located on Education Boulevard, at around 8:23 p.m. The football teams from Gaithersburg and Northwest School were involved in the large altercation.

Montgomery County Department of Police responded to the school to assist the Gaithersburg Police Department with helping to control the fight.

Police were able to disperse the crowd, and one person was found with a knife. The unidentified person was arrested.

MCPS said in a press release the district "strongly condemns the abhorrent and unacceptable behavior that occurred at the football game last night."

The district is working to develop and implement enhanced measures for safety at an athletic event and will communicate to the community in the coming days.

MCPS and both schools - Northwest and Gaithersburg - agreed that football operations at the two schools would be suspended temporarily to assist in the ongoing investigation.

Disciplinary actions would be pursued against any individual who participated in the large altercation as the district is working to bring communities together around the importance of upholding safe and respectful environments.

Northwest High School won against Gaithersburg with a 14-0 score. The score board showed one minute and 15 seconds left on the school in the third quarter after the game ended following the fight.