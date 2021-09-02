Suspicious package prompts shelter in place at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

WASHINGTON — Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling evacuated a building and asked surrounding buildings to shelter in place Thursday afternoon due to reports of a suspicious package, according to JBAB Public Affairs 1st Lt. Kali Gradishar.
Base authorities were notified of the suspicious package around 12:15 p.m., which prompted an evacuation of Building 412. Other buildings on base have been asked to shelter in place as authorities assess the nature of the incident. A 1,000-foot cordon was established in the area where the package was spotted.
The JBAB Ordinance Team has been deployed on scene to evaluate the unknown package.
All personnel have been asked to avoid the area, according to a statement from JBAB Public Affairs.
This story is developing. WUSA9 will provide the latest updates as additional information becomes available.
