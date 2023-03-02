Police respond to shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man unconscious in Southeast D.C.
On Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of 22nd Street Southeast.
At the scene, officers discovered a man not breathing and unconscious suffering from gunshot wounds.
Detectives have not yet identified the man. There are no suspects in custody at this time.
Police are still investigating what events led up to the shooting and why the shooting took place.
This is all the information available at this time.
Stay with WUSA9 as we follow this incident and provide any updates.
