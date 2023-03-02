Police respond to shooting in Southeast DC

Detectives are on the scene of a shooting that occurred in the 3600 block of 22nd Street Southeast.

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man unconscious in Southeast D.C.

On Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of 22nd Street Southeast.

At the scene, officers discovered a man not breathing and unconscious suffering from gunshot wounds.

Detectives have not yet identified the man. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Police are still investigating what events led up to the shooting and why the shooting took place.

This is all the information available at this time.

