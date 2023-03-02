Man seriously injured after shooting in Arlington County

ARLINGTON, Va. — A shooting in Arlington, Virginia, sent a man to the hospital early Saturday morning, authorities said.
Officers with the Arlington County Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Columbia Pike. According to a tweet from the department, posted at 1:25 a.m., officers found a man who had been shot.
The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Arlington County Police are investigating the events that preceded the shooting and the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department’s tipline at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipLine@arlingtonva.us.
This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
