1 man dead, another suffering serious injuries in Prince George's County shooting

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — One man is dead and another is injured after an overnight shooting in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to police.
Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Balboa Avenue, off of Gunther Street, just minutes away from the D.C-Maryland state line, around 2:15 a.m. on Friday, after a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
Not too far away, a second man was found in a nearby home suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both gunshot victims have not been identified at this time, this includes their names and ages. At this time, in the early stages of the investigation, a motive is not known for the shooting.
Detectives are on scene working to establish suspect(s) and a motive in this case. If anyone has any information, please call @PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app.
This is a developing story. WUSA9 is working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
