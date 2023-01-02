United Ukrainian Ballet makes debut in the US

The company made up of 60 Ukrainian dancers, most of whom fled their country to escape the Russian invasion, kicked off five days of U.S. performances on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON — The United Ukrainian Ballet company made its U.S. debut Wednesday night at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

After arriving in the District this past weekend from The Hague, the company comprised of 60 Ukrainian dancers, most of whom fled their country to escape the Russian invasion, kicked off five days of U.S. performances on Wednesday.

The company is performing "Giselle," with choreography by Alexei Ratmansky. "Giselle" is described as a story about love, madness, betrayal, death and forgiveness: themes that resonate with current circumstances in Ukraine.

In March of 2022, through the efforts of Dutch dancer Igone De Jongh, a foundation was established to support the company which was founded to protect, support and spread the Ukrainian culture that has come under pressure since the war.

The foundation not only aims to provide training and employment for Ukrainian dancers who have fled, but also to raise funds and donations in support of reconstructing the war torn country.

So far, the ballet company has toured the Netherlands, London, Australia and Singapore.

The company will have performances at the Kennedy Center from Wednesday, Feb. 1 through Sunday, Feb. 5.

Ksenia Novikova, a dancer in the company, said, "Performing in the U.S. is important because the U.S. gives Ukraine a lot of support in fighting against the Russians. So we are very thankful to your country."

Adding, "We want to share our art and to show the audience that we are still a nation. We deserve to live. We have our own identify and art. And we want to spread our Ukrainian word."

She hopes the performance will spark interest in what is going on in Ukraine to those who have not been paying attention.

It has been almost a year since Russia invaded Ukraine. Since then, officials claim more than 7,000 lives have been lost and millions displaced.

Another dancer with the company, Victor Lytvynov, said, "All of the world should support Ukraine right now. We are here to remind you."

All profits from ticket sales will be given to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal and the United Ukrainian Ballet Foundation, which has been set up in the Netherlands to protect, support and spread Ukrainian culture.