Man dead in Prince George's County shooting

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man in Prince George's County is dead after a shooting and police are asking the public for help to track down a suspect.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in 4300 block of St. Barnabas Road in Marlow Heights. Corporal Nicholas Clayton, Public Information Officer for Prince George's County Police Department, says officers arrived on the scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound outside. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim in this case has not yet been identified by police.

Investigators were on scene Thursday night working to establish a motive in the shooting, and figure out exactly what happened, Clayton said.

No arrests have been made in this case, and Clayton said they do not have any information about a suspect in the shooting. Police are asking anyone with any information about the shooting should contact Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A cash award is being offered for any tips that lead to an arrest.

Additional details were not immediately available.