Man arrested for sexually assaulting woman at Tysons shopping center, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a woman in Tysons, Virginia on March 4 at a shopping center in the 1500 block of Cornerside Boulevard, according to Fairfax County Police.

Mohamed Souidi, 27, is the man police arrested for the alleged crime, according to the department's statement.

The woman was sitting on a bench at the shopping center when Souidi engaged her in conversation then sexually assaulted her, Fairfax County Police said.

"The woman screamed and was able to leave. As she walked away, the man continued to follow her. A bystander saw the man following her and escorted her inside a business," said Fairfax County Police in its statement to WUSA9.

Detectives found Souidi at the same shopping center eight days later on March 12 when investigating the sexual assault, and arrested him, according to Fairfax County Police.

Fairfax County Police charged Souidi with object sexual penetration and abduction. He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond, said the department.

If you have any information about this case, or you recognize this man and believe you may have been assaulted by him, please call our detectives at 703-246-7800