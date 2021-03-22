Man dead after shooting in DC's Trinidad neighborhood

Police found the man suffering from gunshot wounds.

WASHINGTON — A man is dead after he was found with gunshot wounds in Northeast D.C. early Monday morning, D.C. Police said.c

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Orren Street, police said.

When Fifth District D.C. officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said he was later pronounced dead.

It is unclear if he died at the scene, during transport to the hospital or at the hospital.

The events leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time. Police have not released any information on possible suspects or the motive in the shooting.

The area near the 1100,1200 and 1300 blocks of Neal Street along with the 1200 and 1300 blocks of Orren Street are blocked for the investigation.