Multiple people shot, injured in Northeast DC

An investigation revealed that a SUV drove down the street, stopped, and fired shots in the direction of the residents outside celebrating the Fourth of July.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A mass shooting in Northeast D.C. has left nine people injured, including two juveniles, early Wednesday morning.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to Meade Street Northeast, nearby 47th Place Northeast, just before 1 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival at the scene, they learned that multiple people had been hurt due to the incident.

Several people at the scene were taken to a local hospital by DC Fire and EMS, while police say others were able to take themselves for treatment. All injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Police say there were a total of nine victims in the shooting including a 9-year-old and a 17-year-old.

Currently, authorities are looking for a dark colored SUV that is considered to be connected to the shooting incident. Through an initial investigation, it was revealed that the SUV drove down the street, stopped, and fired shots in the direction of the residents outside celebrating the Fourth of July. Police say the incident appears to be targeted.