Police: Man robbed at gunpoint in Southwest, 2 dogs stolen

The male dog is 1.5 years old and goes by the name of “Uno.” The 5-month-old female dog goes by the name of “Cartier.”

WASHINGTON — Two dogs were taken at gunpoint from their owner in Southwest D.C. Monday morning, and now officers with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help.

According to police, around 10:28 a.m., the suspect approached a victim, who was walking their dog, at Maine Avenue Southwest and 7th Street Southwest at The Wharf. The suspect then attempted to take the dog and assaulted the victim, but after a failed attempt the suspect left the scene.

Around two minutes later, a car pulled up to the street corner, two suspects got out and approached a man walking his two dogs, in the unit block of V Street Southwest. One of the suspects then threatened the man with a gun, assaulted the victim, and then took the dogs. The suspects then left the scene in a car.

The dogs have been described as French Bulldogs. The male dog is 1.5 years old and goes by the name of, “Uno.” The 5-month-old female dog goes by the name of, “Cartier.”

The suspect and the vehicle used to leave the scene were both captured on nearby surveillance footage. Police are now asking for the public's help identifying the suspect connected to the armed gun robbery and the assault with intent to commit robbery offenses.

French Bulldogs stolen in Southwest DC 1/2

2/2 1 / 2