Mexican Consulate warns its citizens about rising crime in DC

WASHINGTON — The Consulate of Mexico in Washington is warning its citizens to "take precautions" while in the District due to rising crime issues in the nation's capital.

The Consulate tweeted about its concerns on Monday, saying, "DC is experiencing a significant increase in crime in areas previously considered safe," according to the tweet, which was translated on Twitter.

They told Mexican nationals to "take precautions," and to call 911 in emergencies or call (202) 997-0560 for urgent consular needs.

In a subsequent tweet, the Consulate cited crime states as their concern which are available to the public on the Metropolitan Police Department's website.

❗️Atención comunidad mexicana:



La ciudad de Washington, D.C. está presentando un aumento significativo de delitos en zonas antes consideradas como seguras.



Toma precauciones. En una emergencia, llama al 911. Para asistencia consular urgente, marca (202) 997-0560.#Cuidémonos — Consulmex Washington (@ConsulMexWas) July 25, 2023

According to the police department's website, homicides are up 17% so far, with 138 homicides this year as of this writing, while at the same time last year, there were 118.

Additionally, reports of sex abuse were up 24%, assaults with a dangerous weapon were 5%, and robberies were up 61% This is from data on the police department's website dated July 26, 2023.

The average for all violent crimes in the District had numbers up 37% as of this writing.

Numbers were also higher in 2021.

There were 226 homicides in all of 2021, while there were 203 in 2022 – a reduction of 10%, and violent crimes were down in 2022 compared to 2021, with 7% fewer violent crimes overall.

Here are the homicide numbers in the District for the last 20 years:

2022: 203

2021: 226

2020: 198

2019: 166

2018: 160

2017: 116

2016: 135

2015: 162

2014: 105

2013: 104*

2012: 88

2011: 108

2010: 132

2009: 144

2008: 186

2007: 181

2006: 169

2005: 196

2004: 198

2003: 248