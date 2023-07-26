13-year-old girl charged with carjacking after victim's car was rear-ended

The victim was driving on 14th Street NW near Sheperd Street NW, when their car was rear-ended.

WASHINGTON — A person was driving in Northwest early Tuesday morning when police say the victim's car was intentionally hit by the suspects who then assaulted them before driving away in the victim's car. Now, a 13-year-old girl is facing charges.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the victim was driving on 14th Street NW near Shepherd Street NW, when their car was rear-ended. The people in the striking car then got out and assaulted the victim before carjacking them.

Police arrested one of the suspects, only identified as a 13-year-old girl. She has been charged with unarmed carjacking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

