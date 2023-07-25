Juvenile shot in Southeast DC

The shooting happened in the 3000 block of 30th Street Southeast just after 9 p.m.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday night.

DC Police first tweeted about the shooting in the 3000 block of 30th Street Southeast just after 9 p.m.

Very little was known, but police say they responded to a shooting call at 8:39 p.m. and found a juvenile shot in the area.

It wasn't known how old the juvenile was, but police say they were "semi-conscious" and breathing when first responders arrived at the scene. The juvenile's current condition is unknown.

No other details have been released.

DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 W/ EVENT # I20230414585 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 26, 2023