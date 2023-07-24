WANTED: Suspect shoots man in chest during argument with woman at DC bar

A police report states that the suspect had gotten into a fight with a woman and at some point the suspect fired a gun, hitting a man in the chest.

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help finding the person responsible for shooting a man in the chest during an argument at a bar in Northwest Sunday night.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the bar and nightclub on 7th Street NW shortly after 1:30 a.m.

A police report states that the suspect had gotten into a fight with a woman and at some point the suspect fired a gun, hitting a man in the chest.

The man was taken to an area hospital for help and is expected to survive. The suspect is now wanted on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police released photos of the suspect captured by a nearby surveillance camera Monday. Anyone with information can contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

MPD seeks suspect in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, July 23, 2023, in the 1500 block of 7th Street, Northwest.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411



Release: https://t.co/jsGF34pDQd pic.twitter.com/U3aCxPlvJg — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 24, 2023

