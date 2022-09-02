Man sentenced to 14 years in prison for shooting, killing man stopped at traffic light in Northeast DC

Marable has been in custody since his arrest on Dec. 28, 2018. Following his prison time, he will be placed on five years of supervised release.

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was posted in October 2018 following the shooting.

A 26-year-old D.C. man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for shooting and killing a man whose car was stopped at a traffic light in a busy area of Northeast Washington in 2018, according to the Department of Justice.

Barry Marable was sentenced Friday after he previously pleaded guilty to the charge of voluntary manslaughter while armed on Nov. 19, 2021.

According to the government's evidence, on Oct. 24, 2018, just before 6 p.m., the victim, identified as 22-year-old Roger Marmet, was driving home from work on 17th Street Northeast and stopped for a light where the road intersects with Bladensburg Road Northeast.

At the same time, Marable was in the area and believed he saw a man at a nearby gas station who had assaulted him around a week prior. He then took his gun from his pocket, pointed it towards the gas station, and fired four times from an alley.

He fired his gun across two sidewalks and four lanes of traffic toward the man, according to evidence. One of the gunshots struck Marmet, who died less than an hour later.

No one else was hit by the gunfire.

Marable has been in custody since his arrest on Dec. 28, 2018. Following his prison time, he will be placed on five years of supervised release.