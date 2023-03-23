Man shot in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Southeast D.C. Thursday afternoon.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of Congress Street just before 3:45 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. The man was conscious and breathing when help arrived.
Officers are on the lookout for a white sedan, last seen traveling westbound in the 1200 block of Congress Street.
The police department has shut down Congress Street between 13th Place & Savannah Place while officers investigate.
Officers say closures are subject to change.
Police have not released any information regarding a motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.
