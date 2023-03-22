6 juveniles shot in DC in less than 48 hours

A 16-year-old was killed in one of the shootings.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after multiple shootings in D.C. left five juveniles injured and one dead across the District over the last 48 hours.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the first shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of 3rd Street in Southwest D.C.

When officers arrived, they learned a juvenile had been shot. The underage victim was conscious and breathing when first responders arrived.

Officers are on the lookout for a burgundy vehicle allegedly last seen fleeing from the scene of the shooting.

The second shooting was reported around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue SE, near 22nd Street in Southeast D.C.

When officers arrived, they found two juveniles who had been shot. One of the taken to an area hospital for help. The second, identified as 16-year-old Traev'on Green, died at the scene.

The third shooting was reported just after 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of New Hampshire Ave NW.

According to police, two juveniles were injured in the shooting. Both were conscious and breathing when first responders took them to an area hospital for help. There is no word on their condition at this time.

The fourth shooting happened less than half an hour later in the 1900 block of 16th Street in Southeast, near Minnesota Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy who had been shot. The boy was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a nearby hospital for help.

MPD has not released any suspect information for any of the shootings at this time.

None of the shootings have been connected.