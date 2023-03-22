2 killed in Southeast DC shooting

The shooting happened in the 4300 block of 3rd Street, Southeast.

WASHINGTON — Two people were killed in a shooting in Southeast D.C. Wednesday evening, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Around 7:20 p.m., the police department responded to a call regarding a shooting in the 4300 block of 3rd Street, Southeast.

At the scene, officers discovered two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to an area hospital for help but were both pronounced dead.

The identities of the men have not yet been released.

Police did not provide any information on what led up to the shooting, and they didn't provide any suspect information.

No other information was immediately available.

Earlier on Wednesday, three juveniles were shot in two different shootings in the District.

Just after 5 p.m., police responded to the 3300 block of New Hampshire Ave, Northwest where they found two juveniles who were injured in the shooting.

Less than half an hour later, in the 1900 block of 16th Street in Southeast, near Minnesota Avenue, police found a teenage boy who was shot.