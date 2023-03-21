MPD: 1 teen killed, another injured after shooting in Southeast DC

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night on Alabama Avenue in Southeast D.C.

WASHINGTON — An investigation is underway by detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department after two juveniles were shot in Southeast D.C.

Police say the shooting occurred Tuesday evening around 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue SE, near 22nd Street.

At the scene, officers discovered two boys suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police claim one of the juveniles was found conscious and breathing at the scene when he was taken to an area hospital. The other boy was not found conscious or breathing when he was transported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say to be on the lookout for a dark colored sedan suspected to be involved in the shooting. No information has been provided regarding potential suspects.

A motorcycle at the scene is said to be involved in some capacity.

Homicide detectives have been called to the scene.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting nor identified a motive.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099/text 50411.

Stay with WUSA9 as we follow this shooting and provide you the latest updates as they come into our newsroom.