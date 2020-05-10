Man shot and killed at NW DC gas station

Police are looking for two suspects after a customer was shot and killed at a Shell gas station on Connecticut Ave.

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives are investigating an unusual crime scene where a man was shot and killed at a northwest D.C. gas station.

MPD officials say the attendant of the Shell gas station located on in the 4900 block of Connecticut Ave. reported a shooting around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene they found a man in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the victim was a customer, and at this time they have no information to release on a possible motive.

Overnight, the police department tweeted a description of two black males with dark complexions, taller, possibly wearing New Balance shoes.

Confirmed Shooting in the 4900 block of Connecticut Ave NW. Lookout for: 2 B/M's DARK COMPLXN, TALLER POSSIBLY WEARING NEW BALANCE TENNIS SHOES. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 5, 2020

The scene is contained to the gas station, so there are no road closures in the area at this time. The person shot has not yet been identified.