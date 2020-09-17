Watch Live: Woman shot, killed in Reston; police at scene investigating

Police say the shooting happened in the area of Colts Neck Road and Glade Drive.

RESTON, Va. — A woman is dead after she was shot in Reston Thursday morning, Fairfax County Police said.

The shooting happened in the area of Colts Neck Road and Glade Drive, police said. Officers were alerted of the shooting around 6:49 a.m.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police are at the scene of the incident investigating.

Several Fairfax County police cars and forensic crews were spotted at the scene. Investigators placed several yellow markings on the road to help them with the homicide investigation.

The events leading up to the shooting are unknown.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released at this time as well as suspect information.

At this time, Colts Neck Road is closed between Glade Drive and Paddock Lane. Officials are asking people to please avoid the area and use an alternate route.

This story is developing.