Police investigating fatal shooting near University of Maryland

Prince George's Co. Police preliminarily do not believe the man shot was a UMD student, though the building he was found outside of is listed as off-campus housing.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Prince George's County police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man near the University of Maryland campus Thursday evening.

PGPD responded to the 4800 block of Berwyn House Road at approximately 5:10 p.m. for a reported shooting. Once on scene, officers found a man outside an apartment building suffering from gunshot wounds. The wounded man was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

"Preliminarily, detectives don’t believe this to be a random crime," PGPD said.

Police also said they do not believe the victim was a UMD student, based on their preliminary investigation.

A student who lives in the building said he heard the gunshots around 5 p.m. Thursday evening.

"There were a couple shots that occurred and me and my friends came out and there was a dude with bullet holes in his chest and he got rushed to the hospital," the student said. "My prayers go out to that man and his family.”



According to WUSA9 reporter Kolbie Satterfield, the building where the man was found shot is listed as UMD off-campus housing on the building's website.

"We believe this to be an isolated incident and we don't believe there's a threat to the community at this time," PGPD spokesperson Antonia Washington said.

Police said it's too early to tell how many suspects were involved and are asking for assistance from the community. Police are asking that anyone with information related to the case call 1-866-411-TIPS.

