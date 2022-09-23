Man sentenced for shooting that started over a double-booked table at NW DC nightclub

After his prison term, he will be placed on three years of supervised probation. He must also perform 90 hours of community service.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A 25-year-old D.C. man has been sentenced to seven years for charges stemming from the shooting of two people outside a Dupont Circle nightclub in June 2021, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said.

Around 10 p.m., on June 27, Deante Green was talking to a man outside the club, located nearby Connecticut Avenue Northwest and 18th Street Northwest, after an argument about a double-booked table, according to government evidence. An altercation began and Green fired a gun twice at the man.

One of the bullets hit the man in the left thigh as he ran away. The second bullet struck a woman who was working at a business beside the club, who was not involved in the argument. She was hit in the left arm.

The woman suffered from a shattered bone and some loss of function in the arm. Now she only has partial use of her thumb, according to the DOJ.

Green, who fled the scene, was arrested on July 8, 2021, and has been in custody since. He pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence in February 2022.