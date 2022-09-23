Virginia 19-year-old identified as suspect in Hyattsville home break-in shooting

Prince George's County Police identified the suspect killed as Damani Sanders of Alexandria

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police have identified the suspect shot and killed in a Hyattsville home invasion as a 19-year-old man from Alexandria. Police identified the deceased suspect as Damani Sanders.

Police say Sanders broke into the home in the 5600 block of 30th Avenue in Hyattsville at about 12:18 a.m. on Tuesday. Sanders was found in the basement of the home with a gun near his body, according to police.

Another man was also killed in home invasion

Giovanni Hayles, was found wounded inside a car that police said was leaving the residence just as Hyattsville officers were arriving to respond to a call for a burglary at the address. He died after being taken to a hospital, according to Prince George’s County Police.

Police say they believe the home was targeted and the incident was not a random crime.

Prince George's County Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident and have not released any additional information.