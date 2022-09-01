Police: Man arrested for deadly 2021 shooting in Prince George's Co.

PGPD have arrested 27-year-old Beran Samuels in connection with Davis' death.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting in Prince George's County that left one man dead.

According to the Prince George's County Police Homicide Unit, the shooting happened at an apartment building in the 5700 block of 16th Avenue on Nov. 3, 2021.

Investigators say 31-year-old Oshane Davis was shot at the apartment building and was able to drive himself to a nearby business on Chillum Road for help. First responders arrived just after 9 a.m. and took Davis to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries a short time later.

PGPD have arrested 27-year-old Beran Samuels in connection with Davis' death. He is charged with first-degree murder and related charges. He remains in the custody of the Department of Corrections without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (301) 516-2512.

