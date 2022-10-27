Man injured, Buffalo Wild Wings window damaged after shooting in Navy Yard

This shooting comes just a few days after a targeted shooting nearby Nationals Park, which is just a short walk away from the Navy Yard restaurant.

WASHINGTON — A shooting left one man injured and the window of a restaurant damaged in the Navy Yard neighborhood of D.C. Wednesday evening.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a Buffalo Wild Wings, located on Half Street Southeast, just before 7 p.m. after reports of a shooting. At the scene, they found a man suffering from a potential gunshot wound.

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Craig Jermaine Peacock, was taken into custody at the scene, along with a firearm. Through an initial investigation, detectives determined the shooting was sparked after an argument between the two men, who both work at the restaurant. The victim informed police that while he was working behind the bar, he heard a gunshot, and then saw the window on the right side of the bar shattered.

A witness at the scene told officers that Peacock went outside in the heat of an argument between the two employees, stood by the window with his gun drawn, and shot at the victim while he was working.

According to police, Peacock has been charged with assault with intent to kill (gun) and carrying a pistol without a license.

This shooting comes just a few days after a targeted shooting nearby Nationals Park, which is just a short walk away from the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant. The Sunday shooting left a man dead and police looking for a person of interest in the case.