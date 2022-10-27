Maryland man hired as contractor arrested for placing hidden camera in woman's closet in DC

A police report said the mini camera was set up in the closet. When police reviewed footage from the camera, Giron was clearly seen setting it up in the closet.

WASHINGTON — DC police have arrested a Maryland man for allegedly placing a hidden camera in a woman's closet in Southwest D.C.

Back in June, the suspect identified as 41-year-old Eddy Giron of Hyattsville was hired to perform home improvements and remolding work at a home in the 1100 block of 3rd Street Southwest.

Giron allegedly placed a hidden camera inside of the residence without the victims' knowledge, according to police. One of the women discovered the hidden camera and contacted DC Police.

Giron was operating as a self-employed contractor in this incident, police said in a press release.

Months later, on Oct. 26, Giron of Hyattsville of Maryland was arrested and charged with Voyeurism.