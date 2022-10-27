Man dies in Northeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in D.C.'s Trinidad neighborhood. Officers responded to the 1200 block of Trinidad Avenue Northeast near the intersection of Morse Street Northeast after receiving reports of gunshots from Shotspotter technology around 1:40 a.m., police said.
Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Right now investigators have no information to release on possible suspects or motive in the shooting.
The area was closed to traffic until daylight while homicide detectives conduct the investigation. No arrests have been made, according to police.
Anyone who may have information should contact police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.
This is a developing story. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
