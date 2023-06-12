Man shot multiple times, killed in Southeast DC; Homicide investigation underway

WASHINGTON — A man was shot multiple times and killed in Southeast D.C. early Monday, sparking a homicide investigation, according to police.
Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded to Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue Southeast, nearby Malcom X Avenue Southeast, around 2:35 a.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body.
Police said he was pronounced dead at the location. No further information has been released about the victim. Detectives are working to develop a motive as well as possible suspects in the deadly shooting case.
While conducting the initial investigation, officers shut down Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Southeast in the area where the incident happened.
According to MPD, as of Friday, there has been a total of 103 homicides reported across the District this year. This is an increase of 20% compared to 2022 which saw 86 homicides within the same span of time.
