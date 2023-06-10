x
Virginia

Man shot multiple times, killed in Fredericksburg

Through an initial investigation, officers found multiple cartridge casings as well as several vehicles that had been struck by gunfire.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A man was shot several times and killed in Fredericksburg early Saturday, sparking a homicide investigation for detectives.

The Fredericksburg E-911 Center received a call around 3:30 a.m. about an unconscious and bleeding man on Lafayette Boulevard, nearby Twin Lake Drive, leading to patrol officers with the Fredericksburg Police Department reporting to the scene. Upon arrival, they found man suffering from gunshot wounds and began providing lifesaving measures until medic arrived.

Soon after, the victim was pronounced dead. An investigation began immediately with a perimeter being set up around the area and a detective being requested to the scene. Through an initial investigation, officers found multiple cartridge casings as well as several vehicles that had been struck by gunfire. 

The Fredericksburg Police Department asks anyone with information regarding this incident to call (540) 373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip. Or, download the free FPD Tip app available for Android and iPhones. To download the app, search “FPD Tip” in the Google or iTunes App Store. 

