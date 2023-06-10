Homicide investigation underway in Prince George's County after man dies from trauma to upper body

Upon arrival, police found a man inside a home suffering from trauma to the upper body.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A homicide investigation is underway in Prince George's County after a call for a reported stabbing led police to find a man suffering from trauma to the body Saturday morning.

Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to West Summer Road, off of Suitland Parkway, in Suitland-Silver Hill at 8:30 a.m. after receiving the call for service. Upon arrival, a man was found inside a home suffering from trauma to the upper body.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead a short time later. Medical examiners are working to determine the official cause of the trauma.

Detectives are actively working to develop a motive in the case as well as identify a suspect(s).

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)