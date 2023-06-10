Homicide investigation underway in Prince George's County after man dies from trauma to upper body

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A homicide investigation is underway in Prince George's County after a call for a reported stabbing led police to find a man suffering from trauma to the body Saturday morning.
Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to West Summer Road, off of Suitland Parkway, in Suitland-Silver Hill at 8:30 a.m. after receiving the call for service. Upon arrival, a man was found inside a home suffering from trauma to the upper body.
The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead a short time later. Medical examiners are working to determine the official cause of the trauma.
Detectives are actively working to develop a motive in the case as well as identify a suspect(s).
If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.
