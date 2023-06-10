2 men shot, killed in Charles County sparking homicide investigation

The sheriff's office said the shootings are not random.

Example video title will go here for this video

WALDORF, Md. — Two men were shot and killed in Charles County early Friday morning, leaving officers searching for answers in the double homicide case.

Officers with the Charles County Sheriff's Office responded to Lake Drive, off of Western Parkway, in Waldorf around 5:45 a.m. after a report of gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The man, later identified as 24-year-old Deangelo Beale, was pronounced dead at the location.

A short time later, detectives were alerted to a man who had been dropped off at a nearby hospital by unknown people. He had a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead. Investigators were able to link the man, identified as 22-year-old Marquise Jackson, to the shooing on Lake Drive.

The sheriff's office said the shootings are not random. Detectives are continuing to investigate and no further details are available at this time.