A man is dead after a shooting in Northwest D.C. early Sunday Morning, Metropolitan Police Department said.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of 9th Street, Northwest, police said. Officers responded to the location for the reports of the sounds of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital by DC FEMS. After numerous left-saving efforts, the man was declared dead, police said.

The victim's identity will not be disclosed until the next of kin is made aware.

Detectives are still working to determine what led up to the shooting and the suspect's motive.

D.C. Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact authorities or call D.C. Police at 202-727-9099.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can submit a tip to the department's 'Text Tip Line' by sending a message to 50411.