DC drug conspiracy case results in 10 arrests

Police found eight firearms and "significant" amounts of fentanyl and crack cocaine during the arrest and search on Wednesday, officials say.

On Wednesday, 10 people were indicted on federal charges that are connected to an ongoing investigation of a drug organization, officials say. Thirteen people total are named in the indictment which officials say was returned earlier in May and was unsealed on Wednesday.

Police arrested William Proctor, 54; Ako Handy, 48; Elliott Johnson, 42; Manuel Brown, 41; Thomas Shelton, 37; Keith Gliss, 36; Jeremy Young, 35; Andre Williams, 32; Daevon Narce, 29; Stanley Hood, 26. Officials say Johnson is from Maryland and the rest of the suspects are from D.C.

Additionally, officials say that two people were already in custody. Brian Rice, 34, and Tyrone Wade, 29, were already in custody.

An additional person "is still being sought out," officials say.

The drug organization has distributed cocaine and fentanyl in the D.C. area and officials say that the operations typically took place around areas near Seventh and O streets in Northwest, D.C.

“Communities deserve to thrive without the presence of illegal drug activity and violence, and our operation was successful in removing individuals engaged in these behaviors from District neighborhoods,” said D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee.

Officials say that the charges of drug conspiracy came from an investigation that was looking into drug trafficking and violence at the Seventh and O Streets in the Shaw, Truxton and LeDroit Park neighborhoods in Northwest, D.C. in association with a street crew.

In a press release, it states that "the indictment alleges that the organization has operated since at least July 1, 2021."