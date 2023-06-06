Man shot several times, injured in Northeast DC

Police are still searching for the person responsible.

WASHINGTON — A man is suffering from serious injuries after being shot several times in Northeast D.C. late Monday night, according to police.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to 14th Street Northeast, nearby Saratoga Avenue Northeast, around 11:20 p.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival at the scene, they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds, which sparked an investigation.

The police department says the man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition to seek treatment.

No person of interest or motive information has been released in the case, but police are searching for answers as to what led up to the incident. The homicide unit is taking over the investigation into the shooting.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.