Large tree falls on house in NW D.C.

D.C. Fire officials responded to a home near Rock Creek Park early Saturday morning for a tree that fell on a house.

Firefighters arrived on the scene around 5:16 a.m., where they found the large tree had fallen onto the home.

The home was searched and luckily officials say there were no entrapments or anyone injured during the time of the incident.

Fire crews worked with the Urban Forestry to secure the area and say two residents are currently displaced.

Fire officials say the house suffered severe structural damage and is inhabitable at this time.

While it is not known if heavy rains in the area contributed to the tree falling, officials say the cause is under investigation and the residents are safe.