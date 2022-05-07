x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

Large tree falls on house in NW D.C.

Fire official say thankfully no one was injured but the home is not occupiable.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The footage above originally aired in July 2021.

D.C. Fire officials responded to a home near Rock Creek Park early Saturday morning for a tree that fell on a house. 

Firefighters arrived on the scene around 5:16 a.m., where they found the large tree had fallen onto the home. 

The home was searched and luckily officials say there were no entrapments or anyone injured during the time of the incident.

Fire crews worked with the Urban Forestry to secure the area and say two residents are currently displaced. 

Fire officials say the house suffered severe structural damage and is inhabitable at this time. 

While it is not known if heavy rains in the area contributed to the tree falling, officials say the cause is under investigation and the residents are safe.

RELATED: VERIFY: Yes, you get the bill if a neighbor's tree hits your house, unless you do this one thing

RELATED: Tree falls on Montgomery County house, car

RELATED: Tree falls on car, impales woman driving with her young daughter

RELATED: Woman dies after tree falls onto house, officials say

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.