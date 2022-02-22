x
Woman dies in Anne Arundel Tuesday evening after tree falls on house, fire officials say

The tree fell around 9 p.m. in Crofton, Md., officials say.

CROFTON, Md. — A woman died Tuesday evening after a tree fell through a house in Anne Arundel County.

Anne Arundel Fire Department was dispatched to the 1500 block of Farlow Avenue in Crofton, Md. around 9 p.m. after they received a call about a tree falling through a house.

Firefighters found a woman trapped inside the house and planned for "an extended extrication." 

A spokesperson for the fire department told reporters around 11 p.m. that the woman died. The tree had fallen on the backside of the house, the spokesperson said. 

According to the spokesperson, the woman's death was caused by the tree falling through the house. She did not say if the tree fell onto the woman or if she died of a medical emergency connected to the tree falling.

There may have been two other people inside the house at the time of the incident, the spokesperson said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

